Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] is -18.69% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE: TME] price surged by 0.18 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on January 30, 2022 that Tencent Music Unveils Recent Global Accolades for Music Industry Support and Cultural Exchange.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“TME,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, unveiled recent domestic and international accolades for supporting the development of the music industry, innovation and for building a stage for global cultural exchange.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has recently received multiple authoritative domestic and international awards that recognize its profound execution of development strategies and comprehensive service ecosystem. In November 2021, TME ranked top 15 in the Comprehensive Strength Index of Chinese Internet enterprises (2021) released by the Internet Society of China; in December, TME won over a dozen employer branding awards in brand communication, employee experience, employee perception, and corporate social responsibility from organizers including the Employer Branding Creative Festival, Laguo, Liepin, Maimai and Moka; TME received six awards in brand communication for the first time, in visual, video, digital and intelligent communication, ranking the top in the Greater China region; on December 28, TME ranked top 10 in the 2021 Top 30 Employers in the China Digital Copyright Industry Followed by Undergraduates list published by the National Copyright Trade Center of Renmin University of China.

A sum of 14952350 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.72M shares. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares reached a high of $5.65 and dropped to a low of $5.36 until finishing in the latest session at $5.57.

The one-year TME stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.16. The average equity rating for TME stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TME shares is $9.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TME stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TME shares from 9 to 8.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tencent Music Entertainment Group is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for TME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for TME in the course of the last twelve months was 9.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

TME Stock Performance Analysis:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.83. With this latest performance, TME shares dropped by -6.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.26 for Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.68, while it was recorded at 5.84 for the last single week of trading, and 10.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tencent Music Entertainment Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.78 and a Gross Margin at +31.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.25.

Return on Total Capital for TME is now 7.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.52. Additionally, TME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] managed to generate an average of $126,228 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

TME Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tencent Music Entertainment Group go to -6.06%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group [TME] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,451 million, or 55.00% of TME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TME stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 51,483,559, which is approximately 1.315% of the company’s market cap and around 5.63% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,141,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $156.75 million in TME stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $119.12 million in TME stock with ownership of nearly 3.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group [NYSE:TME] by around 95,470,510 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 130,503,211 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 214,016,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 439,989,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TME stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,401,947 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 42,755,307 shares during the same period.