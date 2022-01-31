TechnipFMC plc [FTI] gain 9.29% so far this year. What now?

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] plunged by -$0.16 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.59 during the day while it closed the day at $6.47. The company report on January 24, 2022 that TechnipFMC Awarded Large EPCI Contract by Petrobras for Búzios 6 Field.

TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) has been awarded a large(1) subsea Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) contract by Petrobras for its Búzios 6 field (module 7), a greenfield development in the pre-salt area.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The contract covers flexible and rigid pipe, umbilicals, pipeline end terminals, rigid jumpers, umbilical termination assemblies and a mooring system.

TechnipFMC plc stock has also loss -0.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTI stock has declined by -14.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.39% and gained 9.29% year-on date.

The market cap for FTI stock reached $2.99 billion, with 450.70 million shares outstanding and 446.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.40M shares, FTI reached a trading volume of 13235885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TechnipFMC plc [FTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $10.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.57, while Societe Generale analysts kept a Hold rating on FTI stock. On October 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FTI shares from 9.60 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

FTI stock trade performance evaluation

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.15. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 9.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.36 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.33, while it was recorded at 6.65 for the last single week of trading, and 7.42 for the last 200 days.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,509 million, or 93.60% of FTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 44,578,045, which is approximately 14.823% of the company’s market cap and around 0.94% of the total institutional ownership; BPIFRANCE SA, holding 24,688,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.74 million in FTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $150.95 million in FTI stock with ownership of nearly 0.295% of the company’s market capitalization.

112 institutional holders increased their position in TechnipFMC plc [NYSE:FTI] by around 40,308,220 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 36,522,176 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 311,027,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,857,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTI stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,090,930 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,824,225 shares during the same period.