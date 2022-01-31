Synchrony Financial [SYF] Is Currently -6.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] price plunged by -6.75 percent to reach at -$3.0. The company report on January 28, 2022 that Synchrony Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) today announced its fourth quarter 2021 results for the period ending December 31, 2021. The earnings news release, financial tables and related materials can be found on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.synchrony.com/financial-results.

Today at 8:00AM Eastern Time, Brian Doubles, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Wenzel Sr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the financial results and outlook for certain business drivers. The conference call can be accessed via an audio webcast through the investor relations website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com, under events and presentations. A replay will also be available on the website.

A sum of 12774660 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.23M shares. Synchrony Financial shares reached a high of $42.52 and dropped to a low of $39.78 until finishing in the latest session at $41.42.

The one-year SYF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.61. The average equity rating for SYF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $57.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $59, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on SYF stock. On October 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SYF shares from 57 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.84.

SYF Stock Performance Analysis:

Synchrony Financial [SYF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.75. With this latest performance, SYF shares dropped by -10.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.22 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.78, while it was recorded at 44.45 for the last single week of trading, and 47.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synchrony Financial Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.18 and a Gross Margin at +94.96. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.36.

SYF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to 35.92%.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,387 million, or 98.50% of SYF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,120,390, which is approximately 0.579% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 50,317,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.86 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly 1.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 352 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 23,210,234 shares. Additionally, 337 investors decreased positions by around 35,771,475 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 457,362,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 516,344,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,462,165 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 4,081,062 shares during the same period.