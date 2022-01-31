Susquehanna slashes price target on United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] – find out why.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] traded at a low on 01/28/22, posting a -0.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $40.91. The company report on January 28, 2022 that United Officially Opens Flight Academy and Welcomes Historic Inaugural Pilot Class.

GOODYEAR, Ariz., January 28, 2022 /3BL Media/ – United, the only major U.S. airline to own a flight training school, officially opened United Aviate Academy and welcomed a historic inaugural class of future pilots, 80% of whom are women or people of color. United Aviate Academy is a key part of the airline’s goal to train about 5,000 new pilots at the school by 2030, with at least half women or people of color. This unprecedented training commitment will dramatically expand access to this lucrative and rewarding career while upholding United’s world-class safety standards.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14026587 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at 5.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.88%.

The market cap for UAL stock reached $13.25 billion, with 329.00 million shares outstanding and 323.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.12M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 14026587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $57.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 59.95.

How has UAL stock performed recently?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.78. With this latest performance, UAL shares dropped by -7.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.64 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.01, while it was recorded at 41.29 for the last single week of trading, and 48.72 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.82 and a Gross Margin at -15.07. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.93.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

There are presently around $7,715 million, or 59.20% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,800,264, which is approximately 0.68% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 26,344,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $693.51 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly -1.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 12,659,456 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 19,138,410 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 156,788,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,586,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,462,061 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 7,243,482 shares during the same period.