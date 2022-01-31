Stifel lifts Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ: PTON] gained 6.97% or 1.67 points to close at $25.64 with a heavy trading volume of 21277067 shares. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Preliminary Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) provided a business update today and reported preliminary results for its second quarter Fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2021.

Total Revenue of approximately $1.14 billion, versus previously provided guidance of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion.

It opened the trading session at $24.003, the shares rose to $25.71 and dropped to $22.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PTON points out that the company has recorded -78.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 23.27M shares, PTON reached to a volume of 21277067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $48.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $70 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Peloton Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $105 to $50, while Needham kept a Buy rating on PTON stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PTON shares from 70 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc. is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03.

Trading performance analysis for PTON stock

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.25. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -25.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.60 for Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.41, while it was recorded at 26.12 for the last single week of trading, and 85.49 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.91 and a Gross Margin at +35.18. Peloton Interactive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.70.

Return on Total Capital for PTON is now -4.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.20. Additionally, PTON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] managed to generate an average of -$21,819 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Peloton Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON]

There are presently around $5,964 million, or 80.30% of PTON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 31,609,257, which is approximately 12.133% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,293,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $571.6 million in PTON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $385.79 million in PTON stock with ownership of nearly -1.251% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peloton Interactive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 317 institutional holders increased their position in Peloton Interactive Inc. [NASDAQ:PTON] by around 32,298,718 shares. Additionally, 329 investors decreased positions by around 21,249,786 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 179,038,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,587,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTON stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,187,365 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 4,094,418 shares during the same period.