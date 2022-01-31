Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] moved up 9.65: Why It’s Important

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] gained 9.65% or 1.12 points to close at $12.73 with a heavy trading volume of 69143277 shares. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Robinhood Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Total net revenues for the quarter increased 14% to $363 million, compared with $318 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and for the year increased 89% to $1.82 billion, compared with $959 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

It opened the trading session at $9.97, the shares rose to $12.86 and dropped to $9.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HOOD points out that the company has recorded -63.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.37M shares, HOOD reached to a volume of 69143277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $26.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $40 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $35, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on HOOD stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HOOD shares from 55 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.89.

Trading performance analysis for HOOD stock

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, HOOD shares dropped by -25.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.78% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.16 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.51, while it was recorded at 12.58 for the last single week of trading.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]

There are presently around $5,310 million, or 68.60% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 74,818,398, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES VI LTD, holding 72,339,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $920.88 million in HOOD stocks shares; and GALILEO (PTC) LTD, currently with $739.15 million in HOOD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

158 institutional holders increased their position in Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOD] by around 407,198,033 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 9,537 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 9,936,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,143,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOD stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 393,064,118 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 8,552 shares during the same period.