Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] Stock trading around $6.58 per share: What’s Next?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] traded at a low on 01/28/22, posting a -14.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.58. The company report on January 28, 2022 that Qurate Retail Provides Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is providing an update to its most recent public commentary regarding expected fourth quarter results. Qurate Retail experienced lower-than-anticipated demand in the fourth quarter, negatively impacting expected sales and adjusted OIBDA. Qurate Retail is reporting the following preliminary results for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021 compared to the prior year period:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Qurate Retail revenue down 8% – 9% and adjusted OIBDA (excluding unallocated corporate costs) down 17% – 20%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18968315 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Qurate Retail Inc. stands at 8.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.96%.

The market cap for QRTEA stock reached $3.12 billion, with 404.00 million shares outstanding and 361.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 18968315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $9.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $10 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $9, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on QRTEA stock. On April 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for QRTEA shares from 10 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has QRTEA stock performed recently?

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.45. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -14.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.07 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.84, while it was recorded at 7.48 for the last single week of trading, and 10.67 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.09 and a Gross Margin at +24.38. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.49.

Return on Total Capital for QRTEA is now 12.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.47. Additionally, QRTEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] managed to generate an average of $54,234 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

There are presently around $2,229 million, or 89.70% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 51,835,678, which is approximately -0.498% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,601,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $227.68 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $127.97 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 0.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

167 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 21,167,629 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 30,037,437 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 287,535,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,740,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,281,196 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 4,349,637 shares during the same period.