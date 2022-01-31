Morgan Stanley [MS] Is Currently 0.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.64% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.97%. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Morgan Stanley Honored as One of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People.

Recognition reflects the Firm’s commitment to invest in new talent’s skill and career development.

Over the last 12 months, MS stock rose by 51.83%. The one-year Morgan Stanley stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.45.

The market cap for the stock reached $181.50 billion, with 1.78 billion shares outstanding and 1.41 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.27M shares, MS stock reached a trading volume of 13819251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Odeon have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $105 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $97, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on MS stock. On October 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MS shares from 108 to 119.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 3.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 69.47.

MS Stock Performance Analysis:

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.97. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 3.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.96 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.51, while it was recorded at 100.05 for the last single week of trading, and 96.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Morgan Stanley Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.18. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.60.

MS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 7.44%.

Morgan Stanley [MS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $154,579 million, or 65.60% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 127,805,645 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.01 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.07 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -1.692% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 704 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 45,707,016 shares. Additionally, 744 investors decreased positions by around 83,143,168 shares, while 237 investors held positions by with 1,389,605,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,518,455,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,384,499 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 6,727,942 shares during the same period.