Mizuho slashes price target on Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] – find out why.

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] slipped around -1.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $66.42 at the close of the session, down -1.56%. The company report on January 25, 2022 that OREO® Fans, This One’s For You: AMERICA’S FAVORITE COOKIE® is Now Available As Delightfully Delicious Frozen Treats.

OREO® Frozen Treats brand extension officially debuts in supermarkets across the country, playfully pleasing fans nationwide with the authentic taste of real OREO® cookie flavor infused into each and every delicious bite.

A new way to enjoy AMERICA’S FAVORITE COOKIE® is coming to the freezer aisle! OREO® is launching a line of OREO® Frozen Treats ranging from scoopable tubs to snackable bars, cones, sandwiches and more.

Mondelez International Inc. stock is now 0.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDLZ Stock saw the intraday high of $66.54 and lowest of $63.9001 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.47, which means current price is +3.94% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.35M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 15307988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $73.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $72 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on MDLZ stock. On July 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MDLZ shares from 69 to 71.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 58.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has MDLZ stock performed recently?

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.84. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 0.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.43 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.46, while it was recorded at 67.02 for the last single week of trading, and 62.51 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.96 and a Gross Margin at +38.72. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37.

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 8.25%.

Insider trade positions for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

There are presently around $71,023 million, or 79.50% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,016,321, which is approximately -0.01% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 88,732,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.89 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.22 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly 2.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 781 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 52,131,167 shares. Additionally, 668 investors decreased positions by around 41,081,117 shares, while 316 investors held positions by with 976,084,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,069,296,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,197,761 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 4,901,925 shares during the same period.