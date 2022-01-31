Market cap of Schlumberger Limited [SLB] reaches 54.54B – now what?

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] gained 2.11% or 0.82 points to close at $39.68 with a heavy trading volume of 17880152 shares. The company report on January 28, 2022 that Schlumberger DELFI Digital Platform Selected by Northern Lights JV for CO2 Project.

The Northern Lights joint venture between Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies will use the DELFI environment to optimize performance in carbon transport and storage.

Schlumberger will deploy the DELFI* cognitive E&P environment on the Norwegian CO2 project by the Northern Lights Joint Venture (NL), to streamline subsurface workflows and longer-term modeling and surveillance of CO2 sequestration. NL was established to develop the world’s first open-source CO2 transport and storage infrastructure, providing accelerated decarbonization opportunities for European industries, with an ambition to store up to 5 million tonnes of CO2 per year based on market demand.

It opened the trading session at $38.92, the shares rose to $40.34 and dropped to $38.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SLB points out that the company has recorded 37.63% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -82.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.45M shares, SLB reached to a volume of 17880152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Schlumberger Limited [SLB]:

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $40 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $45, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on SLB stock. On January 24, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SLB shares from 40 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 19.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for SLB stock

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.13. With this latest performance, SLB shares gained by 33.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.52 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.41, while it was recorded at 38.75 for the last single week of trading, and 31.03 for the last 200 days.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +17.82. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.48.

Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 61.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Schlumberger Limited [SLB]

There are presently around $42,717 million, or 77.60% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,080,802, which is approximately 0.024% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,363,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.78 billion in SLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.61 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly 5.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schlumberger Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 478 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 59,194,699 shares. Additionally, 544 investors decreased positions by around 64,537,216 shares, while 208 investors held positions by with 952,805,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,076,537,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,547,757 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 8,299,207 shares during the same period.