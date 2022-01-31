Market cap of BHP Group [BBL] reaches 165.31B – now what?

BHP Group [NYSE: BBL] slipped around -1.6 points on Friday, while shares priced at $64.18 at the close of the session, down -2.43%.

BHP Group stock is now 7.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BBL Stock saw the intraday high of $64.63 and lowest of $63.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.31, which means current price is +7.88% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, BBL reached a trading volume of 13530259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BHP Group [BBL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBL shares is $65.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for BHP Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for BHP Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BHP Group is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has BBL stock performed recently?

BHP Group [BBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, BBL shares gained by 7.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.60 for BHP Group [BBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.24, while it was recorded at 64.55 for the last single week of trading, and 59.07 for the last 200 days.

BHP Group [BBL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BHP Group [BBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.97 and a Gross Margin at +57.12. BHP Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.59.

Return on Total Capital for BBL is now 40.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BHP Group [BBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.93. Additionally, BBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.41.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.BHP Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for BHP Group [BBL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP Group go to -5.00%.