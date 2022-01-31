Market Analysts see Infosys Limited [INFY] gaining to $29. Time to buy?

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.90% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.20%. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Infosys Named the Fastest-Growing IT Services Brand in the World; Among Top 25 Fastest-Growing Brands across Sectors Globally.

Year-on-year brand value grew by 52% to $12.8bn, with Infosys rising 56 ranks up in the Brand Finance Global 500 2022 ranking.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has been recognized as the fastest-growing IT services brand, by Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation firm, in its Global 500 2022 report. The brand valuation records a quantum leap in brand growth for Infosys, marked by 52% increase in its brand value year on year, and over 80% since 2020, positioning it among the top 3 most valuable IT services brands globally.

Over the last 12 months, INFY stock rose by 34.24%. The one-year Infosys Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.21. The average equity rating for INFY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $93.57 billion, with 4.19 billion shares outstanding and 3.56 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.52M shares, INFY stock reached a trading volume of 15002377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Infosys Limited [INFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $28.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Infosys Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 68.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

INFY Stock Performance Analysis:

Infosys Limited [INFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.20. With this latest performance, INFY shares dropped by -10.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.46 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.82, while it was recorded at 22.46 for the last single week of trading, and 22.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Infosys Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infosys Limited [INFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.94 and a Gross Margin at +29.96. Infosys Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.26.

Return on Total Capital for INFY is now 32.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infosys Limited [INFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.97. Additionally, INFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infosys Limited [INFY] managed to generate an average of $745,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

INFY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 8.00%.

Infosys Limited [INFY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,037 million, or 18.20% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 57,758,746, which is approximately 1.417% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 55,129,969 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 billion in INFY stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $663.83 million in INFY stock with ownership of nearly 2.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infosys Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY] by around 61,589,443 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 73,770,303 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 528,235,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 663,595,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFY stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,543,515 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,944,254 shares during the same period.