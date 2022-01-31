Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] Is Currently -0.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] traded at a low on 01/28/22, posting a -0.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.84. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Marathon Oil Provides ESG Update.

New Quantitative Objectives Highlight Commitment to Meeting Global Energy Demand with Leading Environmental Performance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) today provided an update regarding its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, including an announcement of new quantitative environmental objectives. The Company believes continuously improving all elements of its ESG performance is foundational to maximizing long-term shareholder value.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18201874 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marathon Oil Corporation stands at 6.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.54%.

The market cap for MRO stock reached $15.45 billion, with 789.00 million shares outstanding and 766.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.41M shares, MRO reached a trading volume of 18201874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $21.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on MRO stock. On September 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MRO shares from 14 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 11.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has MRO stock performed recently?

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.61. With this latest performance, MRO shares gained by 19.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 174.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.24 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.89, while it was recorded at 19.42 for the last single week of trading, and 14.02 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.10 and a Gross Margin at -17.79. Marathon Oil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.85.

Return on Total Capital for MRO is now -6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.47. Additionally, MRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] managed to generate an average of -$867,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

There are presently around $11,814 million, or 75.50% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,934,678, which is approximately 0.182% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 54,445,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.02 billion in MRO stock with ownership of nearly -3.447% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 51,966,849 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 35,635,268 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 507,846,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 595,449,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,294,468 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 5,155,863 shares during the same period.