Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $51

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] traded at a high on 01/28/22, posting a 11.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.97. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Marathon Digital Holdings Appoints Ashu Swami to Chief Technology Officer.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) (“Marathon” or “Company”), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today announced that the Company has appointed Ashu Swami as chief technology officer. Swami will be responsible for overseeing and expanding the Company’s technical operations, ensuring rigorous security measures are met across the organization, and providing technical guidance.

Swami is an experienced chip designer and crypto and DeFi expert, who brings to Marathon deep technical, regulatory, and market expertise. Swami joins Marathon Digital Holdings from Core Scientific, where he served as the chief product officer, leading the company’s foray into DeFi and heading mining hardware and software optimization. Prior to that, he was the CTO of Apifiny, a hybrid CEX and DEX crypto exchange. Previously, Swami headed an SPV of Quadeye Securities, which pioneered and traded mining swaps, operated cloud mining data centers, and served as the chief advisor to Fortune 50 companies, including Intel Corp, on blockchain initiatives. He also founded LocalPad, a peer-to-peer marketplace and payments plugin that provided “ebay-in-a-box” like functionality to large blogs to monetize their user base. Prior to that, Swami was a portfolio manager and led the high frequency market-making business at Morgan Stanley Program Trading to become a top five market maker in US ETFs. Additionally, he spent over four years as a senior component designer and then tech lead in Intel’s Enterprise Platforms Group. Swami holds three patents in blockchain and trading, an MBA from the Fuqua School of Management at Duke University, and a BTech in computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13576649 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stands at 13.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.39%.

The market cap for MARA stock reached $2.03 billion, with 100.80 million shares outstanding and 93.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.13M shares, MARA reached a trading volume of 13576649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $57.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on MARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, MARA shares dropped by -35.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.84 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.47, while it was recorded at 21.66 for the last single week of trading, and 35.79 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.67 and a Gross Margin at -169.22. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -239.77.

Return on Total Capital for MARA is now -5.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, MARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] managed to generate an average of -$3,482,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 141.30 and a Current Ratio set at 141.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

There are presently around $828 million, or 38.10% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,030,103, which is approximately 0.16% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,469,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.13 million in MARA stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $51.92 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 5.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 6,502,753 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 4,156,174 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 27,007,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,666,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,019,185 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,600,104 shares during the same period.