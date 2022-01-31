Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] stock Upgrade by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $17

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] loss -1.60% or -0.28 points to close at $17.20 with a heavy trading volume of 16930269 shares. The company report on January 24, 2022 that Kinder Morgan to Hold 2022 Investor Day.

Representatives of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) intend to make presentations in Houston, Texas on January 26, 2022 at the Kinder Morgan 2022 Investor Day regarding the results for fiscal year 2021, the near-term outlook for 2022, as well as the long-term outlook for KMI.

Interested parties will be able to view the materials to be presented at the event by visiting KMI’s website at: https://ir.kindermorgan.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The presentations will also be accessible by audio webcast (both live and on-demand) on KMI’s website at the same web address. Live presentations are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. CT, and an archived webcast will remain available for at least 90 days on KMI’s website at the above address.

It opened the trading session at $17.20, the shares rose to $17.26 and dropped to $16.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KMI points out that the company has recorded -1.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.74M shares, KMI reached to a volume of 16930269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $19.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on KMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for KMI stock

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, KMI shares gained by 8.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.12 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.44, while it was recorded at 17.40 for the last single week of trading, and 17.19 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.29 and a Gross Margin at +33.80. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48.

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to 7.77%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

There are presently around $23,133 million, or 61.20% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 174,433,344, which is approximately -3.492% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 168,851,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.9 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.38 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly 1.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 631 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 71,389,008 shares. Additionally, 481 investors decreased positions by around 71,303,488 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 1,202,221,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,344,913,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,397,794 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 7,377,434 shares during the same period.