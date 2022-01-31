KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] gained 1.77% on the last trading session, reaching $132.45 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Improving the Climate Impact of a Growing Business.

Applied Materials is purchasing clean energy from the White Mesa Wind project in Texas.

Applied Materials Inc. represents 898.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $115.64 billion with the latest information. AMAT stock price has been found in the range of $123.851 to $132.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.97M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 13059094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $173.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $150 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $175 to $190, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on AMAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 7.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 29.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for AMAT stock

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, AMAT shares dropped by -17.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.96 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.24, while it was recorded at 134.09 for the last single week of trading, and 139.19 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 16.54%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

There are presently around $92,013 million, or 81.70% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,891,677, which is approximately 1.92% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 73,230,636 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.7 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.27 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly -1.024% of the company’s market capitalization.

818 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 39,208,107 shares. Additionally, 674 investors decreased positions by around 39,602,507 shares, while 265 investors held positions by with 615,889,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 694,700,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,379,128 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 3,984,461 shares during the same period.