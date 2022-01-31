JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Stock trading around $146.61 per share: What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] jumped around 1.3 points on Friday, while shares priced at $146.61 at the close of the session, up 0.89%. The company report on January 25, 2022 that JPMorgan Chase Announces $75 Million Commitment to Help Close the Racial Wealth Divide in Greater Washington.

Firm’s commitments from Baltimore to Richmond reach $125 million since 2017 providing support for economic opportunity, affordable housing and inclusive recovery for underserved communities. $20 million will support organizations providing services to Wards 7 & 8 in Washington D.C. and $20 million in Baltimore.

New report outlines lessons learned from JPMorgan Chase’s ongoing regional philanthropic efforts and provides a roadmap for further local business and government collaboration.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock is now -7.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JPM Stock saw the intraday high of $146.76 and lowest of $142.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 172.96, which means current price is +5.04% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.97M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 14096522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $174.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $185, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 4.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 570.73.

How has JPM stock performed recently?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, JPM shares dropped by -7.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.83 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.78, while it was recorded at 146.26 for the last single week of trading, and 159.39 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

Earnings analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 11.30%.

Insider trade positions for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

There are presently around $302,700 million, or 72.00% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 260,594,509, which is approximately -1.056% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 192,291,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.19 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $20.44 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -1.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,639 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 55,233,039 shares. Additionally, 1,355 investors decreased positions by around 78,808,547 shares, while 358 investors held positions by with 1,930,616,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,064,658,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,087,109 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 2,834,964 shares during the same period.