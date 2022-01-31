JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] Revenue clocked in at $6.04 billion, down -2.39% YTD: What’s Next?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] gained 0.14% or 0.02 points to close at $13.90 with a heavy trading volume of 10964229 shares. The company report on January 13, 2022 that JetBlue Announces Webcast of Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (Nasdaq: JBLU) announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2021 financial results on January 27th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live, listen-only webcast of the call will be available on JetBlue’s investor relations website at the following web address:.

It opened the trading session at $13.845, the shares rose to $13.92 and dropped to $13.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JBLU points out that the company has recorded -6.02% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.68M shares, JBLU reached to a volume of 10964229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $17.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 6.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for JBLU stock

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.94. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -3.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.01 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.25, while it was recorded at 13.76 for the last single week of trading, and 16.04 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.12 and a Gross Margin at -12.09. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.31.

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]

There are presently around $3,396 million, or 79.40% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 29,749,401, which is approximately -12.774% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,732,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $399.38 million in JBLU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $350.94 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly -4.62% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 26,317,601 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 21,499,261 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 196,515,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,332,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,683,694 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 6,639,012 shares during the same period.