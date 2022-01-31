HEXO Corp. [HEXO] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $0.53

HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ: HEXO] closed the trading session at $0.50 on 01/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4726, while the highest price level was $0.5064. The company report on January 25, 2022 that HEXO Provides Update on “The Path Forward”; Maintains #1 Position in Canada and Announces Redecan Product and Market Expansion.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated May 11, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 7, 2021 and amended and restated on May 25, 2021.

HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO) (“HEXO” or the “Company”), a leading producer of high-quality cannabis products, today provided an update on its previously announced strategic plan, “The Path Forward”, designed to solidify HEXO’s position as the number one cannabis company in Canada by recreational market share, with the goal of becoming the first amongst its peers to be cash flow positive from operations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.05 percent and weekly performance of -5.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -87.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -29.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -69.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.05M shares, HEXO reached to a volume of 12435989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HEXO Corp. [HEXO]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12.

HEXO stock trade performance evaluation

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.97. With this latest performance, HEXO shares dropped by -29.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.59 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8327, while it was recorded at 0.5009 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1941 for the last 200 days.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.71 and a Gross Margin at -8.76. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.72.

Return on Total Capital for HEXO is now -10.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.23. Additionally, HEXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] managed to generate an average of -$89,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.HEXO Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19 million, or 14.57% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 13,217,945, which is approximately 0.299% of the company’s market cap and around 3.51% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 5,353,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 million in HEXO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.0 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NASDAQ:HEXO] by around 16,854,750 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 5,232,046 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 16,247,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,333,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,025,853 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,155,219 shares during the same period.