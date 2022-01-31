Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $7.90

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] loss -3.50% on the last trading session, reaching $5.51 price per share at the time. The company report on January 24, 2022 that Grab Announces Investor Call Hosted by Evercore ISI.

Grab Holdings Limited, (NASDAQ: GRAB), announces a fireside chat hosted by Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Mr. Mahaney and Ming Maa, President of Grab, will discuss the company’s business and how its unique superapp strategy is key to unlocking the vast market opportunity in Southeast Asia.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Grab’s’ Investor Relations page at investors.grab.com.

Grab Holdings Limited represents 3.74 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.94 billion with the latest information. GRAB stock price has been found in the range of $5.21 to $5.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.63M shares, GRAB reached a trading volume of 34587330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $9.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8.40, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on GRAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.33.

Trading performance analysis for GRAB stock

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, GRAB shares dropped by -20.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.65 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average recorded at 5.71 for the last single week of trading.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] managed to generate an average of -$65,499,944 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]

There are presently around $220 million, or 20.40% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 9,471,016, which is approximately 8.675% of the company’s market cap and around 28.71% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 7,764,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.78 million in GRAB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $24.59 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly 19.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 11,047,741 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 6,102,726 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 22,833,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,984,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,820,058 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 4,403,636 shares during the same period.