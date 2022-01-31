For Meta Platforms Inc. [FB], Analyst sees a drop to $400. What next?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: FB] traded at a high on 01/28/22, posting a 2.40 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $301.71. The company report on January 24, 2022 that Meta Provides Additional Details on New Segment Reporting.

Following Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) October 2021 announcement that we would implement a new financial reporting structure, we are sharing additional information about the reporting format of our segmented financials.

Beginning with the fourth quarter 2021 earnings results on February 2, 2022, Meta will report revenue and income (loss) from operations for the following two segments:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21810599 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Meta Platforms Inc. stands at 4.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.29%.

The market cap for FB stock reached $819.62 billion, with 2.81 billion shares outstanding and 2.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.45M shares, FB reached a trading volume of 21810599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FB shares is $399.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $416 to $425, while UBS kept a Buy rating on FB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 11.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for FB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for FB in the course of the last twelve months was 22.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

How has FB stock performed recently?

Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.48. With this latest performance, FB shares dropped by -12.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.78 for Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 327.86, while it was recorded at 299.97 for the last single week of trading, and 337.50 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.01 and a Gross Margin at +80.58. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.90.

Return on Total Capital for FB is now 25.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.71. Additionally, FB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] managed to generate an average of $497,338 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 21.35%.

Insider trade positions for Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]

There are presently around $555,087 million, or 80.20% of FB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 182,892,992, which is approximately 0.234% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,888,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.03 billion in FB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $38.41 billion in FB stock with ownership of nearly 0.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,579 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:FB] by around 48,757,575 shares. Additionally, 1,387 investors decreased positions by around 70,414,734 shares, while 420 investors held positions by with 1,720,631,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,839,804,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FB stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,137,787 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 5,638,922 shares during the same period.