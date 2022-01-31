For CSX Corporation [CSX], Analyst sees a drop to $40. What next?

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] jumped around 0.87 points on Friday, while shares priced at $34.43 at the close of the session, up 2.59%. The company report on January 24, 2022 that CSX Appoints Sean R. Pelkey Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced the appointment of Sean R. Pelkey as executive vice president and chief financial officer effective immediately.

James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer said: “Sean has played an important role as a member of the CSX leadership team throughout our transformation, which has delivered superior value to our many stakeholders. Sean’s strong financial acumen, deep railroad industry knowledge, and broad experience at CSX will be invaluable as we strive to deliver profitable and sustainable growth.”.

CSX Corporation stock is now -8.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CSX Stock saw the intraday high of $34.46 and lowest of $33.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.01, which means current price is +3.86% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.94M shares, CSX reached a trading volume of 14782362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $39.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $41 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $43 to $41, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on CSX stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CSX shares from 41 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 35.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

CSX Corporation [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -8.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.09 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.08, while it was recorded at 33.94 for the last single week of trading, and 33.69 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.05 and a Gross Margin at +41.05. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.36.

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 16.46%.

There are presently around $56,109 million, or 76.60% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 185,997,865, which is approximately -0.158% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 176,646,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.08 billion in CSX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.04 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly 2.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

671 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 88,788,177 shares. Additionally, 522 investors decreased positions by around 85,087,684 shares, while 291 investors held positions by with 1,455,788,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,629,664,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,287,300 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 14,144,234 shares during the same period.