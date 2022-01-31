Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] fell -2.05% so far this year. What now?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.16% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.11%. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Delta Air Lines Announces December Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

December quarter 2021 GAAP pre-tax loss of $395 million, pre-tax margin of (4.2) percent and loss per share of $0.64 on total operating revenue of $9.5 billion.

December quarter 2021 adjusted pre-tax income of $170 million, adjusted pre-tax margin of 2.0 percent and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.22 on adjusted operating revenue of $8.4 billion.

Over the last 12 months, DAL stock rose by 0.84%. The one-year Delta Air Lines Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.91. The average equity rating for DAL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.54 billion, with 637.00 million shares outstanding and 635.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.17M shares, DAL stock reached a trading volume of 12667656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $51.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $50, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on DAL stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DAL shares from 46 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.60.

DAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.11. With this latest performance, DAL shares dropped by -2.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.96 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.64, while it was recorded at 38.40 for the last single week of trading, and 41.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Delta Air Lines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.85 and a Gross Margin at -0.60. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39.

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to 13.31%.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,537 million, or 64.80% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,947,448, which is approximately 0.487% of the company’s market cap and around 0.33% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,933,342 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in DAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $842.69 million in DAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 429 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 29,582,961 shares. Additionally, 448 investors decreased positions by around 33,639,655 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 342,644,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 405,867,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,716,396 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 7,923,997 shares during the same period.