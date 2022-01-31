ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] Is Currently 3.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] gained 3.59% or 0.08 points to close at $2.31 with a heavy trading volume of 17394194 shares. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Wish Collaborates With Nasdaq to Launch “Pop Up” Vending Machine in Times Square Packed With 22 Must-have Items for 2022.

100% of all sales to go to The Robin Hood Relief Fund.

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced a collaboration with Nasdaq on the installation of a co-branded vending machine shopping experience at 4 Times Square (corner of Broadway & 43rd Street, NY 10036), which will be open from Dec. 16-18.

It opened the trading session at $2.22, the shares rose to $2.35 and dropped to $2.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WISH points out that the company has recorded -76.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 26.15M shares, WISH reached to a volume of 17394194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISH shares is $6.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $8, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on WISH stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WISH shares from 20 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

Trading performance analysis for WISH stock

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.48. With this latest performance, WISH shares dropped by -23.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.44 for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.21, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 7.32 for the last 200 days.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.83 and a Gross Margin at +62.73. ContextLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.32.

Return on Total Capital for WISH is now -103.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.06. Additionally, WISH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.52.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContextLogic Inc. go to 56.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]

There are presently around $418 million, or 51.30% of WISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: FORMATION8 GP, LLC with ownership of 46,705,077, which is approximately -26.317% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,260,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.76 million in WISH stocks shares; and GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., currently with $39.01 million in WISH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContextLogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 63,011,451 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 48,579,157 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 69,437,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,027,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,896,134 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 20,102,596 shares during the same period.