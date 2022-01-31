Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] is -1.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] surged by $1.71 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $49.89 during the day while it closed the day at $49.72. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Comcast RISE Announces Major Expansion to All Women-Owned Small Businesses in the Twin Cities.

St. Paul, MN –News Direct– Comcast Twin Cities.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Comcast recently announced a major expansion of its Comcast RISE program to now include all women-owned businesses regardless of race or ethnicity in Comcast services areas nationwide, including the Twin Cities. This expansion of the Comcast RISE program furthers its efforts to advance digital equity and help provide underrepresented small business owners with access to the digital tools they need to thrive.

Comcast Corporation stock has also loss -0.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CMCSA stock has declined by -4.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.49% and lost -1.21% year-on date.

The market cap for CMCSA stock reached $219.35 billion, with 4.59 billion shares outstanding and 4.52 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.73M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 33890697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $62.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $60 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $52, while Macquarie kept a Neutral rating on CMCSA stock. On November 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CMCSA shares from 71 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 18.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CMCSA stock trade performance evaluation

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.02. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.22 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.21, while it was recorded at 49.19 for the last single week of trading, and 55.01 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +55.10. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.15.

Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 15.24%.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $188,891 million, or 85.80% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 395,385,248, which is approximately 0.997% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 307,500,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.29 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $10.91 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly -2.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,186 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 130,213,819 shares. Additionally, 950 investors decreased positions by around 126,369,692 shares, while 278 investors held positions by with 3,542,507,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,799,090,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,472,583 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 10,745,246 shares during the same period.