Citigroup Inc. [C] Stock trading around $64.69 per share: What’s Next?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] gained 0.84% or 0.54 points to close at $64.69 with a heavy trading volume of 20488004 shares. The company report on January 28, 2022 that Citi Hires Black-Owned Firms to Distribute $2.5 Billion Bond Issuance in Support of Affordable Housing.

Citi announced that it worked exclusively with five Black-owned firms to syndicate a $2.5 billion bond issuance, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to increasing racial equity in the capital markets and broader financial services industry.

Building on Citi’s long-standing commitment to increasing affordable housing, the proceeds from the bond will finance the construction, rehabilitation and preservation of quality affordable housing for low-and moderate-income populations in the United States.

It opened the trading session at $63.62, the shares rose to $64.71 and dropped to $62.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for C points out that the company has recorded -4.33% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -12.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 24.10M shares, C reached to a volume of 20488004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $79.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on C stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 503.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 9.09.

Trading performance analysis for C stock

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.24. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 6.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.60 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.43, while it was recorded at 64.08 for the last single week of trading, and 69.49 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.57. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 6.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $96,160 million, or 77.90% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 167,266,299, which is approximately -1.54% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 161,104,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.42 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.89 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -2.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

837 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 61,575,401 shares. Additionally, 768 investors decreased positions by around 105,326,413 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 1,319,566,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,486,468,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,601,510 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 5,644,921 shares during the same period.