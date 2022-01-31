Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] is -70.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] slipped around -0.12 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.58 at the close of the session, down -7.06%. The company report on January 21, 2022 that Cenntro Electric Group Achieves Record Production Milestone of 1,623 Electric Commercial Vehicles in 2021.

628 ECV’s Produced in December 2021 Represents Highest Volume in a Single Month.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company Finishes Fiscal 2021 with $250 Million in Cash, No Debt and Financial Strength to Support Expansion of its European Operating Center in Dusseldorf, Germany and New Assembly Plant in Jacksonville, Florida.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited stock is now -70.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CENN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.70 and lowest of $1.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.00, which means current price is +4.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, CENN reached a trading volume of 12916666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

How has CENN stock performed recently?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.18. With this latest performance, CENN shares dropped by -72.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.03 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.1283, while it was recorded at 1.8920 for the last single week of trading, and 8.5139 for the last 200 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.59 and a Gross Margin at +31.47. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.74.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.10 and a Current Ratio set at 20.40.

Insider trade positions for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]

30 institutional holders increased their position in Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ:CENN] by around 106,897 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 81,509 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 139,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,484 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 57,169 shares during the same period.