BofA Securities lifts Micron Technology Inc. [MU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] surged by $0.55 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $79.28 during the day while it closed the day at $79.27. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Micron Ships the Industry’s First 176-Layer QLC NAND in Volume and Unveils the 2400 PCIe Gen4 Client SSD.

Groundbreaking technology enables world’s first 2TB 22x30mm SSD optimized for client applications.

Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced it has begun volume shipments of the world’s first 176-layer QLC NAND SSD. Built with the most advanced NAND architecture, Micron’s 176-layer QLC NAND delivers the industry’s leading storage density and optimized performance for a broad range of data-rich applications. Designed for use cases spanning client and data center environments, Micron’s transformative new NAND technology is now available with the introduction of the Micron 2400 SSD, the world’s first 176-layer PCIe Gen4 QLC SSD for client applications. The new 176-layer QLC NAND will also be incorporated into select Micron Crucial consumer SSDs, and available as a component for system designers.

Micron Technology Inc. stock has also loss -3.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MU stock has inclined by 13.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.18% and lost -14.90% year-on date.

The market cap for MU stock reached $88.15 billion, with 1.12 billion shares outstanding and 1.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.24M shares, MU reached a trading volume of 24096089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Micron Technology Inc. [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $109.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, New Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. On December 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MU shares from 76 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 3.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for MU in the course of the last twelve months was 23.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

MU stock trade performance evaluation

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.25. With this latest performance, MU shares dropped by -17.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.43 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.45, while it was recorded at 80.73 for the last single week of trading, and 79.47 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.69 and a Gross Margin at +37.52. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.16.

Return on Total Capital for MU is now 14.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.57. Additionally, MU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] managed to generate an average of $136,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Micron Technology Inc. [MU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Micron Technology Inc. go to 23.80%.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $70,244 million, or 80.20% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,663,771, which is approximately 1.377% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 86,449,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.85 billion in MU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.66 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly 0.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Micron Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 613 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 88,358,698 shares. Additionally, 607 investors decreased positions by around 98,371,532 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 699,405,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 886,135,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,922,118 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 12,456,699 shares during the same period.