Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] moved up 1.46: Why It’s Important

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] jumped around 0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.16 at the close of the session, up 1.46%. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Banco Bradesco SA to Host Earnings Call.

Banco Bradesco SA (FRA:BREC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 5, 2021 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78189.

Banco Bradesco S.A. stock is now 21.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BBD Stock saw the intraday high of $4.17 and lowest of $4.0802 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.54, which means current price is +23.08% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 39.40M shares, BBD reached a trading volume of 42970492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $5.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27.

How has BBD stock performed recently?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.90. With this latest performance, BBD shares gained by 23.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.83 for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.62, while it was recorded at 4.05 for the last single week of trading, and 4.23 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.86. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.01.

Return on Total Capital for BBD is now -1.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 323.88. Additionally, BBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] managed to generate an average of $184,723 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. go to 1.60%.

Insider trade positions for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]

There are presently around $3,557 million, or 18.75% of BBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBD stocks are: ABRDN PLC with ownership of 89,847,291, which is approximately -1.882% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 74,819,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $311.25 million in BBD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $273.65 million in BBD stock with ownership of nearly -11.744% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Bradesco S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD] by around 104,270,737 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 74,308,357 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 676,431,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 855,011,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBD stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,846,527 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 21,674,263 shares during the same period.