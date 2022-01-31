Argus slashes price target on Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] – find out why.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: VOD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.77% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.26%.

Over the last 12 months, VOD stock rose by 3.62%. The one-year Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.4. The average equity rating for VOD stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.56 billion, with 2.93 billion shares outstanding and 2.71 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.27M shares, VOD stock reached a trading volume of 19898592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOD shares is $24.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOD stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.91.

VOD Stock Performance Analysis:

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.26. With this latest performance, VOD shares gained by 16.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.42 for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.57, while it was recorded at 17.05 for the last single week of trading, and 16.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Fundamentals:

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,371 million, or 9.80% of VOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 28,577,732, which is approximately -4.134% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 23,351,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $414.96 million in VOD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $255.4 million in VOD stock with ownership of nearly 1.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

246 institutional holders increased their position in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:VOD] by around 22,977,220 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 14,799,083 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 208,219,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,995,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOD stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,375,675 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,931,627 shares during the same period.