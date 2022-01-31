Argus lifts Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.36% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.51%. The company report on January 28, 2022 that HIV in the Time of COVID-19: The Case for Investment.

As the world continues to grapple with COVID-19, we can’t lose sight of another health crisis: the ongoing HIV epidemic. In this Gilead-created policy paper, read about the critical role that continued investment in HIV can play in supporting public health and achieving our shared goal of ending the epidemic by 2030.

Over the last 12 months, GILD stock rose by 4.97%. The one-year Gilead Sciences Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.57. The average equity rating for GILD stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $84.38 billion, with 1.26 billion shares outstanding and 1.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.78M shares, GILD stock reached a trading volume of 11393129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $77.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $84 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Gilead Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on GILD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

GILD Stock Performance Analysis:

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, GILD shares dropped by -6.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.03 for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.61, while it was recorded at 68.18 for the last single week of trading, and 68.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gilead Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.38 and a Gross Margin at +81.70. Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.50.

Return on Total Capital for GILD is now 21.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.45. Additionally, GILD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] managed to generate an average of $9,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Gilead Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

GILD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences Inc. go to 1.23%.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $69,170 million, or 82.60% of GILD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 120,982,349, which is approximately -2.28% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 114,548,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.89 billion in GILD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.24 billion in GILD stock with ownership of nearly 0.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gilead Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 748 institutional holders increased their position in Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GILD] by around 62,344,004 shares. Additionally, 696 investors decreased positions by around 41,408,085 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 900,750,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,004,502,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GILD stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,044,630 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,541,581 shares during the same period.