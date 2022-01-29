why TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $48.00

TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TGTX] slipped around -5.63 points on 1/27/2022, while shares priced at $8.27 at the close of the session, down -40.50%. The company report on January 24, 2022 that TG Therapeutics to Participate in the B. Riley Securities 2022 Virtual Oncology Investor Conference.

Fireside chat scheduled for 10:00 AM ET on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the B. Riley Securities’ 2022 Virtual Oncology Investor Conference, taking place on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, TGTX reached a trading volume of 17927745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $48.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for TG Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $79 to $89, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on TGTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 277.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

How has TGTX stock performed recently?

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.93. With this latest performance, TGTX shares dropped by -56.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.63 for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.09, while it was recorded at 12.99 for the last single week of trading, and 29.91 for the last 200 days.

TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -179996.05 and a Gross Margin at -146.05. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -183803.29.

Return on Total Capital for TGTX is now -85.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.26. Additionally, TGTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,027,136 per employee.TG Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Insider trade positions for TG Therapeutics Inc. [TGTX]

There are presently around $1,353 million, or 72.40% of TGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 19,268,002, which is approximately 3.161% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,032,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.25 million in TGTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $123.14 million in TGTX stock with ownership of nearly 6.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TG Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in TG Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TGTX] by around 11,678,748 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 8,955,452 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 76,693,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,328,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGTX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,101,505 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,436,444 shares during the same period.