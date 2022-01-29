Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON] is -38.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ozon Holdings PLC [NASDAQ: OZON] gained 8.35% on the last trading session, reaching $18.29 price per share at the time.

Ozon Holdings PLC represents 203.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.28 billion with the latest information. OZON stock price has been found in the range of $18.00 to $18.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, OZON reached a trading volume of 4335597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OZON shares is $51.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OZON stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ozon Holdings PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $65 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Ozon Holdings PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ozon Holdings PLC is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for OZON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.66.

Trading performance analysis for OZON stock

Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.62. With this latest performance, OZON shares dropped by -39.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OZON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.42 for Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.50, while it was recorded at 17.52 for the last single week of trading, and 47.75 for the last 200 days.

Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.60 and a Gross Margin at +25.42. Ozon Holdings PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.34.

Return on Total Capital for OZON is now -29.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.46. Additionally, OZON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON] managed to generate an average of -$20,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Ozon Holdings PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON]

There are presently around $754 million, or 25.20% of OZON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OZON stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,252,916, which is approximately -0.703% of the company’s market cap and around 1.04% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 3,031,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.18 million in OZON stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $48.68 million in OZON stock with ownership of nearly 39.891% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ozon Holdings PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Ozon Holdings PLC [NASDAQ:OZON] by around 7,520,369 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 5,016,061 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 32,102,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,638,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OZON stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,007,021 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,186,401 shares during the same period.