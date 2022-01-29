Market cap of Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] reaches 3.93B – now what?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ: RKLB] price plunged by -4.48 percent to reach at -$0.38. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Rocket Lab Selected to Provide Venture Class Launch Services for NASA.

Rocket Lab among companies selected to provide launch services for the agency’s Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) missions, providing new opportunities for science and technology payloads and fostering a growing U.S. commercial launch market.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (“Rocket Lab” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RKLB), a leading launch provider and space systems company, has today announced that it has been selected by NASA as one of twelve companies to provide launch services for the agency’s Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) missions, providing new opportunities for science and technology payloads and fostering a growing U.S. commercial launch market. VADR is a five-year program with a maximum total budget for $300 million in launch contracts.

A sum of 5356516 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.36M shares. Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares reached a high of $8.71 and dropped to a low of $7.94 until finishing in the latest session at $8.10.

The one-year RKLB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.49. The average equity rating for RKLB stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on RKLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 77.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

RKLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.75. With this latest performance, RKLB shares dropped by -30.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.22 for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.27, while it was recorded at 8.56 for the last single week of trading, and 11.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rocket Lab USA Inc. Fundamentals:

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,267 million, or 60.40% of RKLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKLB stocks are: VK SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 115,004,795, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 24.11% of the total institutional ownership; DEER VIII & CO. LTD., holding 81,450,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $690.7 million in RKLB stocks shares; and STEPSTONE GROUP LP, currently with $147.86 million in RKLB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Lab USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ:RKLB] by around 263,204,174 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 3,332,483 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 845,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,382,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKLB stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 255,524,153 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,730,171 shares during the same period.