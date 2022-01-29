Market Analysts see Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ: MLCO] price plunged by -6.88 percent to reach at -$0.72. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Melco achieves top result in Macau with seven Michelin-stars honored by Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2022.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been honored by Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2022 with seven-Michelin stars for four signature restaurants located across its properties City of Dreams, Studio City and Altira Macau. The achievement establishes Melco as one of Macau’s integrated resort operators with the highest number of Michelin-stars. Melco’s Cantonese fine dining restaurants Jade Dragon, Pearl Dragon and Ying have been awarded a collective total of five Michelin-stars. Moreover, offering gastronomy that pays homage to the great traditions and savoir-faire of French cuisine, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus has been honored two Michelin-stars for the fourth consecutive year.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2022 Star Revelation ceremony took place today; awarding Melco restaurants with the following star ratings:.

A sum of 5438269 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.65M shares. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares reached a high of $10.52 and dropped to a low of $9.655 until finishing in the latest session at $9.74.

The one-year MLCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.2.

Guru’s Opinion on Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.90, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on MLCO stock. On July 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MLCO shares from 21.10 to 16.90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.70.

MLCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.81. With this latest performance, MLCO shares dropped by -4.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.50 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.26, while it was recorded at 10.65 for the last single week of trading, and 13.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited Fundamentals:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,951 million, or 42.20% of MLCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLCO stocks are: HARDMAN JOHNSTON GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 22,191,425, which is approximately 4.136% of the company’s market cap and around 33.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 21,052,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $220.21 million in MLCO stocks shares; and ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $176.42 million in MLCO stock with ownership of nearly 127.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ:MLCO] by around 34,305,554 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 33,143,842 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 119,049,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,499,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLCO stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,041,766 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 12,398,195 shares during the same period.