Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] fell -45.79% so far this year. What now?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] traded at a low on 01/27/22, posting a -10.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.16. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Imperial Petroleum Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2021 Financial and Operating Results.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (Nasdaq: IMPP), a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021. These financial results were prepared on a carve-out basis from the financial statements of StealthGas Inc., which was our parent company prior to the completion of our spin-off on December 3, 2021, and, accordingly, do not reflect any adjustments for the spin-off, including the incurrence of debt and issuance of common shares and Series A preferred shares in conjunction therewith.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6889238 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Imperial Petroleum Inc. stands at 33.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.74%.

The market cap for IMPP stock reached $6.81 million, with 5.87 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 73.56K shares, IMPP reached a trading volume of 6889238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for IMPP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

How has IMPP stock performed recently?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.30.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 13.99 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.3400 for the last single week of trading.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.