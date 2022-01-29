For Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO], Analyst sees a rise to $8. What next?

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [AMEX: INDO] price surged by 110.36 percent to reach at $3.09. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Indonesia Energy To Commence Drilling of Two Back-To-Back New Wells Within 30 Days and a Third by Mid-Year.

New Production Anticipated to Bring IEC to Cash Flow Positive Operations.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE American:INDO) (IEC), an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Indonesia, today provided an update on its 2022 drilling plans by announcing that it expects to commence drilling of its next two (2) new wells at IEC’s 63,000-acre Kruh Block within 30 days. Additionally; IEC plans to commence drilling of a third new well at Kruh Block before the end of the second quarter.

A sum of 51794347 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.44K shares. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares reached a high of $9.21 and dropped to a low of $2.93 until finishing in the latest session at $5.89.

The one-year INDO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.38. The average equity rating for INDO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDO shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for INDO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

INDO Stock Performance Analysis:

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.76. With this latest performance, INDO shares gained by 99.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INDO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.43 for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.28, while it was recorded at 3.86 for the last single week of trading, and 4.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO] shares currently have an operating margin of -367.01 and a Gross Margin at -37.15. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -350.96.

Return on Total Capital for INDO is now -43.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.03. Additionally, INDO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO] Insider Position Details

Positions in Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [AMEX:INDO] by around 2,073 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 20,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INDO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,073 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.