Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME] is -49.36% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zymeworks Inc. [NYSE: ZYME] loss -10.94% on the last trading session, reaching $8.30 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Zymeworks Announces Pricing of $100.0 Million Public Offering.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 9,160,000 common shares and, in lieu of common shares to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 3,340,000 common shares. The common shares are being offered at a public offering price of $8.00 per common share and the pre-funded warrants are being offered at a public offering price of $7.9999 per pre-funded warrant, which represents the per share public offering price for each common share less the $0.0001 per share exercise price for each pre-funded warrant. The gross proceeds to Zymeworks from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Zymeworks, are expected to be approximately $100.0 million. In addition, Zymeworks has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 common shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about January 31, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Jefferies, Evercore ISI, Stifel and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Raymond James is acting as lead co-manager for the offering.

Zymeworks Inc. represents 51.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $398.15 million with the latest information. ZYME stock price has been found in the range of $8.10 to $9.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 843.22K shares, ZYME reached a trading volume of 4519029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZYME shares is $43.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZYME stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Zymeworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Zymeworks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on ZYME stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zymeworks Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZYME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.41.

Trading performance analysis for ZYME stock

Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.14. With this latest performance, ZYME shares dropped by -47.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.62 for Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.07, while it was recorded at 9.77 for the last single week of trading, and 27.12 for the last 200 days.

Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Zymeworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZYME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zymeworks Inc. go to 11.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]

There are presently around $352 million, or 82.20% of ZYME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYME stocks are: EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,729,189, which is approximately 16.511% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,679,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.3 million in ZYME stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $32.42 million in ZYME stock with ownership of nearly 0.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zymeworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Zymeworks Inc. [NYSE:ZYME] by around 7,042,905 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 3,484,747 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 27,281,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,809,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYME stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,081,312 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,731,141 shares during the same period.