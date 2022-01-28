why PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $65.69

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] closed the trading session at $50.00 on 01/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $49.57, while the highest price level was $51.81. The company report on January 26, 2022 that THE PULTE FAMILY PUBLISHES BOOK OF PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. “BILL” PULTE (PHM:NYSE) AND GRANDSON WILLIAM J. “BILL” PULTE.

Reveals an up close and personal look at America’s Homebuilding Pioneer.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Written by William J. Pulte and his grandson William J. Pulte.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.53 percent and weekly performance of -4.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, PHM reached to a volume of 3731237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $65.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $69 to $62, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on PHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHM in the course of the last twelve months was 25.30.

PHM stock trade performance evaluation

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.53. With this latest performance, PHM shares dropped by -11.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.89 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.80, while it was recorded at 51.92 for the last single week of trading, and 53.09 for the last 200 days.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.99 and a Gross Margin at +24.99. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.63.

Return on Total Capital for PHM is now 19.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.55. Additionally, PHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] managed to generate an average of $265,648 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 66.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 23.70%.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,197 million, or 89.80% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,128,038, which is approximately -1.7% of the company’s market cap and around 0.89% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,506,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 billion in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $640.87 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly -1.857% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PulteGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 16,769,928 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 21,079,004 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 181,396,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,245,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,783,902 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,888,297 shares during the same period.