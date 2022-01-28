why Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.00

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [NASDAQ: HOFV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.46% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.69%. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces 10-Year Agreement with Genesis Global Ltd..

Arrangement will make Genesis Global Ltd. the official mobile sports-betting partner of the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced it has signed a 10-year agreement with Genesis Global Ltd. (“Genesis”), a leading, mobile-first global gaming operator. Per terms of the agreement, Genesis will become the official mobile sports-betting partner of the Company, operating its platform in partnership with HOFV, and handle all aspects of those operations, subject to the procurement of necessary licenses.

Over the last 12 months, HOFV stock dropped by -55.42%. The one-year Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.17. The average equity rating for HOFV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $116.48 million, with 95.04 million shares outstanding and 58.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, HOFV stock reached a trading volume of 9062838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOFV shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOFV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOFV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

HOFV Stock Performance Analysis:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.69. With this latest performance, HOFV shares dropped by -30.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOFV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.10 for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7154, while it was recorded at 1.1740 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8414 for the last 200 days.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [HOFV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14 million, or 17.60% of HOFV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOFV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,635,464, which is approximately -0.073% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,625,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.94 million in HOFV stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.19 million in HOFV stock with ownership of nearly 13.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

26 institutional holders increased their position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company [NASDAQ:HOFV] by around 2,059,017 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 1,880,507 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 8,459,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,399,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOFV stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,658,975 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 214,904 shares during the same period.