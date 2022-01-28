why Galapagos NV [GLPG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $73.00

Galapagos NV [NASDAQ: GLPG] jumped around 11.98 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $65.30 at the close of the session, up 22.47%. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Galapagos creates new subscription right plan.

Mechelen, Belgium; 26 January 2022, 22.40 CET; regulated information – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) announced today that its supervisory board created 1,000,000 subscription rights under a new subscription right plan for the benefit of a member of the personnel of the Company.

On 26 January 2022, the supervisory board of Galapagos approved “Subscription Right Plan 2022 (B)”, intended for a new member of the personnel of the Company, within the framework of the authorized capital. Under this subscription right plan, 1,000,000 subscription rights were created, subject to acceptance. Dr. Paul Stoffels will ultimately become the new Subscription Right Holder under the scheme.

Galapagos NV stock is now 18.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GLPG Stock saw the intraday high of $65.8596 and lowest of $60.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 109.81, which means current price is +29.77% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 288.53K shares, GLPG reached a trading volume of 2813235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Galapagos NV [GLPG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLPG shares is $73.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Galapagos NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Galapagos NV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Galapagos NV is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63.

How has GLPG stock performed recently?

Galapagos NV [GLPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.66. With this latest performance, GLPG shares gained by 19.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.44 for Galapagos NV [GLPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.54, while it was recorded at 56.72 for the last single week of trading, and 61.06 for the last 200 days.

Galapagos NV [GLPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Galapagos NV [GLPG] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.29. Galapagos NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.06.

Return on Total Capital for GLPG is now -8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Galapagos NV [GLPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.10. Additionally, GLPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Galapagos NV [GLPG] managed to generate an average of -$238,498 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings analysis for Galapagos NV [GLPG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Galapagos NV go to 0.71%.

Insider trade positions for Galapagos NV [GLPG]

Positions in Galapagos NV stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Galapagos NV [NASDAQ:GLPG] by around 5,538,156 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 4,496,916 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 1,656,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,378,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLPG stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,479,180 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,131,774 shares during the same period.