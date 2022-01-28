why FREYR Battery [FREY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.00

FREYR Battery [NYSE: FREY] plunged by -$0.82 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.10 during the day while it closed the day at $8.01. The company report on January 26, 2022 that FREYR Selects DNV as Certification Partner for its Global Development.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production, has selected DNV, the assurance and risk management company, as its partner to supply third-party certification services. DNV will assure that FREYR’s management system and products adhere to the highest international standards.

“A critically important part of rapidly scaling sustainable production of batteries is to ensure world class project execution and operational excellence early in the development cycle. Beyond our core inhouse capabilities FREYR works with leading partners, including DNV, one of the world’s top certification bodies and a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful companies,” said Jan Arve Haugan, President and Managing Director, FREYR Battery Norway.

FREYR Battery stock has also loss -18.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FREY stock has declined by -24.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.87% and lost -28.35% year-on date.

The market cap for FREY stock reached $1.01 billion, with 108.71 million shares outstanding and 85.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, FREY reached a trading volume of 3907080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FREYR Battery [FREY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FREY shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FREY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for FREYR Battery shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for FREYR Battery stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FREYR Battery is set at 0.80 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.95.

FREY stock trade performance evaluation

FREYR Battery [FREY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.93. With this latest performance, FREY shares dropped by -28.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.73 for FREYR Battery [FREY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.70, while it was recorded at 8.83 for the last single week of trading.

FREYR Battery [FREY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FREY is now -103.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.10.

FREYR Battery’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.40 and a Current Ratio set at 42.40.

FREYR Battery [FREY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $463 million, or 54.60% of FREY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FREY stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 12,419,240, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.84% of the total institutional ownership; SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, holding 11,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $101.55 million in FREY stocks shares; and ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $40.8 million in FREY stock with ownership of nearly 78.79% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FREYR Battery stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in FREYR Battery [NYSE:FREY] by around 39,013,964 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 7,846,834 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 5,589,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,450,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FREY stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,550,542 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,473,027 shares during the same period.