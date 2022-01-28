Wall Street Analyst Initiated Genprex Inc. [GNPX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ: GNPX] price plunged by -4.64 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Preclinical Data Show Potential for Use of Genprex’s ONCOPREX® Nanoparticle Delivery System in Treating Colon Cancer.

Academic Research Lab Uses ONCOPREX Delivery System to Restore FAS Expression in Mouse Metastatic Colon-Cancer Cells.

Data Supports Expansion of ONCOPREX Delivery System, Currently the Subject of Lung Cancer Clinical Trials, to Additional Therapeutic Genes and Other Types of Cancer.

A sum of 6582742 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.15M shares. Genprex Inc. shares reached a high of $2.35 and dropped to a low of $1.76 until finishing in the latest session at $1.85.

The one-year GNPX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.54. The average equity rating for GNPX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Genprex Inc. [GNPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNPX shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Securities have made an estimate for Genprex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Genprex Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genprex Inc. is set at 0.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

GNPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Genprex Inc. [GNPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.42. With this latest performance, GNPX shares gained by 42.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.41 for Genprex Inc. [GNPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7418, while it was recorded at 1.8900 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7324 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genprex Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for GNPX is now -105.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -105.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genprex Inc. [GNPX] managed to generate an average of -$1,495,231 per employee.Genprex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 36.80 and a Current Ratio set at 39.30.

Genprex Inc. [GNPX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 12.20% of GNPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,851,832, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.59% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 615,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 million in GNPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.05 million in GNPX stock with ownership of nearly -1.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genprex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ:GNPX] by around 919,862 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 957,254 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,930,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,807,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNPX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 627,577 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 444,873 shares during the same period.