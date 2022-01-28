Wall Street Analyst Initiated Accuray Incorporated [ARAY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Accuray Incorporated [NASDAQ: ARAY] price plunged by -15.23 percent to reach at -$0.62. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Accuray Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results.

Record Revenue For Second Quarter Fiscal 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2021.

A sum of 3802878 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.46M shares. Accuray Incorporated shares reached a high of $4.12 and dropped to a low of $3.31 until finishing in the latest session at $3.45.

The one-year ARAY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.43. The average equity rating for ARAY stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Accuray Incorporated [ARAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARAY shares is $8.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Accuray Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Accuray Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accuray Incorporated is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARAY in the course of the last twelve months was 10.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ARAY Stock Performance Analysis:

Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.27. With this latest performance, ARAY shares dropped by -27.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.57 for Accuray Incorporated [ARAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.75, while it was recorded at 3.98 for the last single week of trading, and 4.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Accuray Incorporated Fundamentals:

Accuray Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $267 million, or 73.70% of ARAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,727,274, which is approximately -2.371% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 4,992,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.32 million in ARAY stocks shares; and ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $19.18 million in ARAY stock with ownership of nearly 2.859% of the company’s market capitalization.

54 institutional holders increased their position in Accuray Incorporated [NASDAQ:ARAY] by around 3,273,599 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 8,179,725 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 54,124,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,577,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARAY stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,158,761 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,467,762 shares during the same period.