Wall Street Analyst Initiated 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]. What else is Wall St. saying

22nd Century Group Inc. [NASDAQ: XXII] plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.20 during the day while it closed the day at $1.99. The company report on January 26, 2022 that 22nd Century Group Announces First Production of VLN® Cigarettes for Retail Sale.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a leading agricultural biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and improving health and wellness through modern plant science, today announced production of the first cartons of VLN® King and VLN® Menthol King Cigarettes destined for retail sale as part of the Company’s pilot program.

“We are incredibly excited to hit this milestone moment as the first cartons of VLN® that will be sold to adult smokers rolled off the line at our North Carolina manufacturing facility,” said James A. Mish, Chief Executive Officer. “We are eager to get this disruptive new product into the hands of adult smokers looking to change their relationship with highly-addictive nicotine products. Since receiving the first and only FDA MRTP designation for a combustible cigarette on December 23, we have moved swiftly to prepare the launch of our VLN® 95% reduced nicotine content cigarettes. Among the many activities to date, our first market has been confirmed, our initial retail partner selected and the packaging updated to reflect the FDA’s added claim of ‘Helps You Smoke Less.’”.

22nd Century Group Inc. stock has also loss -7.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XXII stock has declined by -28.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.70% and lost -35.60% year-on date.

The market cap for XXII stock reached $338.00 million, with 162.72 million shares outstanding and 159.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, XXII reached a trading volume of 3342008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XXII shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XXII stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for 22nd Century Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets dropped their target price from $3.50 to $11.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2017, representing the official price target for 22nd Century Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4.50 to $3.50, while Chardan Capital Markets kept a Buy rating on XXII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 22nd Century Group Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for XXII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

XXII stock trade performance evaluation

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.44. With this latest performance, XXII shares dropped by -35.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XXII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.11 for 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 3.41 for the last 200 days.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.61 and a Gross Margin at +0.33. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.12.

Return on Total Capital for XXII is now -35.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.78. Additionally, XXII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII] managed to generate an average of -$294,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.22nd Century Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

22nd Century Group Inc. [XXII]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $106 million, or 29.40% of XXII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XXII stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 12,885,652, which is approximately 7.359% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,951,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.59 million in XXII stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.59 million in XXII stock with ownership of nearly 18.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 22nd Century Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in 22nd Century Group Inc. [NASDAQ:XXII] by around 4,508,279 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 2,992,979 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 41,362,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,863,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XXII stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 694,554 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,185,529 shares during the same period.