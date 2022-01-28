Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [NYSE: BAM] loss -0.85% on the last trading session, reaching $52.28 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Brookfield to Host Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call.

Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Brookfield (NYSE:BAM)(TSX:BAM.A) will hold its fourth quarter 2021 conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. represents 1.55 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $84.26 billion with the latest information. BAM stock price has been found in the range of $52.14 to $53.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, BAM reached a trading volume of 2760249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAM shares is $68.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52 to $54, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on BAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAM in the course of the last twelve months was 65.12.

Trading performance analysis for BAM stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.72. With this latest performance, BAM shares dropped by -14.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.91 for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.72, while it was recorded at 53.17 for the last single week of trading, and 54.22 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.33 and a Gross Margin at +31.44. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.21.

Return on Total Capital for BAM is now 3.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 447.35. Additionally, BAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 436.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM] managed to generate an average of -$1,182 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. [BAM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. go to 9.43%.