Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB] is 1.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: VORB] price surged by 3.55 percent to reach at $0.28. The company report on January 27, 2022 that NASA Selects Virgin Orbit to Provide Future Launch Services Through VADR Contract.

Virgin Orbit announced today its selection by NASA’s Launch Services Program to provide launch services for the agency’s Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated Rideshare (VADR) missions. The fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will leverage commercial satellite launch practices, and together with the flexibility afforded by Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne system enables more efficient launch timelines, mission-tailored orbits, and competitive costs.

A sum of 4697346 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.08M shares. Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $10.24 and dropped to a low of $7.83 until finishing in the latest session at $8.16.

The one-year VORB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.0.

Guru’s Opinion on Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for VORB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 307.65.

VORB Stock Performance Analysis:

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.93. With this latest performance, VORB shares dropped by -14.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.24% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VORB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.98 for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.30, while it was recorded at 7.82 for the last single week of trading.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [VORB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $194 million, or 7.09% of VORB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VORB stocks are: MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 2,512,175, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.75% of the total institutional ownership; FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP, holding 1,954,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.4 million in VORB stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $14.49 million in VORB stock with ownership of nearly 112.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

45 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:VORB] by around 11,151,978 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 2,332,838 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 11,116,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,600,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VORB stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,426,697 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 795,232 shares during the same period.