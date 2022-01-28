Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] stock Initiated by Mizuho analyst, price target now $27

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] loss -4.70% or -0.97 points to close at $19.66 with a heavy trading volume of 3074119 shares. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Vertiv Amends its Tax Receivable Agreement Resulting in Approximately $60 Million Positive Pre-Tax Impact.

Vertiv Holdings Co (“Vertiv”) (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with VPE Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Platinum Equity, LLC, to amend the Tax Receivable Agreement (“TRA”) the company entered into with VPE Holdings, in connection with its business combination in February 2020 and to satisfy and extinguish all outstanding remaining obligations thereunder. Vertiv will make payments totaling $100 million to VPE Holdings, with half to be paid by June 15, 2022, and the other half by September 15, 2022, at which time all further obligations under the Tax Receivable Agreement will terminate.

The fair value of the TRA liability recorded on Vertiv’s balance sheet was $162 million as of September 30, 2021. The remaining payment obligation under the amended TRA will be $100 million as of December 31, 2021. The impact of this amendment will result in a positive pre-tax impact to the statement of earnings of approximately $60 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This benefit will not impact operating profit or adjusted operating profit as it will be reported below operating profit on the statement of earnings.

It opened the trading session at $20.87, the shares rose to $21.10 and dropped to $19.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VRT points out that the company has recorded -30.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, VRT reached to a volume of 3074119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $30 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 23.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for VRT stock

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.56. With this latest performance, VRT shares dropped by -20.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.46 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.43, while it was recorded at 20.95 for the last single week of trading, and 25.11 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.70 and a Gross Margin at +30.77. Vertiv Holdings Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.49.

Return on Total Capital for VRT is now 19.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 449.54. Additionally, VRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 436.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] managed to generate an average of -$15,607 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 22.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]

There are presently around $6,661 million, or 88.50% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 59,880,215, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,756,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $510.72 million in VRT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $308.11 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly -4.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

144 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE:VRT] by around 21,693,936 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 33,652,679 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 267,526,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,873,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,542,096 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,102,664 shares during the same period.