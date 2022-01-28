UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Stock trading around $458.43 per share: What’s Next?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] closed the trading session at $458.43 on 01/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $453.45, while the highest price level was $463.88. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Optum Idaho Donates $200,000 to Increase Mental Health Care Access Statewide.

Grant will address workforce development crisis by supporting training in mental health and substance use disorder education for Idaho health care professionals.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Optum Idaho, the managed care organization for the state of Idaho’s Medicaid behavioral health plan and part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), has awarded $200,000 to the University of Idaho’s Project ECHO (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes) aimed at increasing mental health care access statewide for adults, children and families.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.70 percent and weekly performance of -0.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, UNH reached to a volume of 4335638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $526.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $478, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 10.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 31.89.

UNH stock trade performance evaluation

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -8.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.48 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 469.64, while it was recorded at 460.34 for the last single week of trading, and 428.10 for the last 200 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.33. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 14.61%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $374,053 million, or 89.20% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,168,051, which is approximately 0.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,706,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.96 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $22.05 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly -4.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,366 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 21,513,923 shares. Additionally, 977 investors decreased positions by around 20,425,202 shares, while 360 investors held positions by with 774,003,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 815,942,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,943,900 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,138,939 shares during the same period.