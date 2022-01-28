Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] fell -2.80% so far this year. What now?

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE: UNP] surged by $0.76 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $250.15 during the day while it closed the day at $244.88. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Loup Logistics Acquires Phoenix Transload Facility.

Loup Logistics Company (Loup), a wholly owned Union Pacific Railroad subsidiary, today announced the acquisition of the Precision Components Inc. (PCI Reload) transload facility in Phoenix, Arizona. The deal was finalized December 30, 2021, and offers transloading, storage and trucking solutions to customers shipping into and out of the Phoenix market.

PCI Reload is a premier transload facility located in the heart of Phoenix. The 100+-acre facility includes 125,000 square feet of covered storage and three miles of rail capacity, served by Union Pacific Railroad. The facility processes over 8,000 rail cars and 38,000 trucks annually.

Union Pacific Corporation stock has also gained 2.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UNP stock has inclined by 1.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.08% and lost -2.80% year-on date.

The market cap for UNP stock reached $154.71 billion, with 648.70 million shares outstanding and 640.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, UNP reached a trading volume of 3434681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNP shares is $269.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Union Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $240 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Union Pacific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $242 to $250, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on UNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Union Pacific Corporation is set at 5.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNP in the course of the last twelve months was 48.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

UNP stock trade performance evaluation

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.25. With this latest performance, UNP shares dropped by -1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.31 for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 245.11, while it was recorded at 244.50 for the last single week of trading, and 227.16 for the last 200 days.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.83 and a Gross Margin at +48.22. Union Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.27.

Union Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Union Pacific Corporation go to 16.75%.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $122,172 million, or 79.90% of UNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,187,729, which is approximately -1.183% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,045,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.54 billion in UNP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.69 billion in UNP stock with ownership of nearly -1.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Union Pacific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,081 institutional holders increased their position in Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP] by around 23,322,814 shares. Additionally, 863 investors decreased positions by around 31,431,234 shares, while 367 investors held positions by with 444,150,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 498,904,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNP stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,155,596 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 2,542,167 shares during the same period.